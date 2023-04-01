Japan Ends PHS Wireless Communications after 28 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan terminated its last remaining personal handy phone system, or PHS, wireless communications service at the end of Friday, 28 years after the system's commercial debut.

SoftBank Corp. <9434>, the only company with PHS operations in Japan, ended its PHS service, used for such purposes as vending machine management.

The company's PHS service for general retail users was terminated at the end of January 2021.

PHS services, featuring lower rates than those for mobile phones, had some seven million subscribers in Japan in 1997. The number dropped as mobile phones grew popular.

SoftBank's remaining PHS service had only 120,000 subscribers at the end of 2022.

