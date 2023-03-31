Japan Plans Autonomous Vehicle Lane on Shin-Tomei Expressway

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to set up a lane for autonomous vehicles on part of the Shin-Tomei Expressway, which connects the greater Tokyo and Nagoya areas, it was learned Friday.

The plan was presented at a meeting of the government's council for achieving Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's "digital garden city state" initiative, held at the prime minister's office the same day.

Under the plan, autonomous trucks will be allowed to drive in the special lane, running over 100 kilometers, from as early as fiscal 2024.

Kishida instructed industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura to consider specific measures to achieve the plan.

The government will also engage in efforts for automation in the logistics sector by creating dedicated drone flight routes.

