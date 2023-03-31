GSDF to Close Fuji Live-Fire Exercise to Public Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force said Friday its annual live-fire drills at the foot of Mount Fuji will be closed to public visitors from fiscal 2023.

The Fuji Firepower Exercise, the largest event of its kind in the country, began in the East Fuji Maneuver Area in Shizuoka Prefecture in 1961 for training troops as well as to promote the GSDF. It attracted over 20,000 visitors every year until the public display was canceled for three straight years from 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The GSDF decided to shut out spectators from the fiscal year starting Saturday to save costs and manpower for dealing with them.

Now that public awareness of the force has risen to a considerable extent, "we find it is necessary to focus human resources on the original educational aim as the country drastically strengthens its defense capability," a GSDF official said.

The 2023 Fuji Firepower Exercise will be held behind closed doors on May 27, with online live streaming available. The GSDF is considering making the drills more practical.

