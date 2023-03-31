Japan Logs 6,745 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 6,745 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down by around 1,800 from a week earlier.

A total of 27 coronavirus deaths were newly confirmed in the country, while the number of patients with severe symptoms fell by one from the previous day to 67.

Meanwhile, Tokyo logged 854 new COVID-19 cases, down by 39 from a week before, and one new fatality.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards stood at five, unchanged from Thursday.

In other prefectures, the number of new infection cases stood at 492 in Hokkaido, 413 in Kanagawa, 364 in Osaka and 323 in Aichi. Miyazaki Prefecture had the fewest cases at 24.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]