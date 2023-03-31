Japan Govt Releases Draft for "Unprecedented" Child Policies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday released its draft of what Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calls "unprecedented measures" to tackle the country's declining birthrate.

The draft includes abolishing the income cap for child benefits, easing the burden of housing loans on households with multiple children and creating a new system to expand nursery services to all children.

It said that the government will prioritize implementing "acceleration plans" for child-related measures, positioning the next three years as the period for intensive efforts.

Meanwhile, the draft did not clarify the sources of funds for the measures. Kishida is expected to announce a general framework for doubling the budgets of policies related to children and child-rearing, in the government's annual basic economic and fiscal guidelines to be compiled in June.

The government will also establish a new council led by the prime minister to begin full-fledged talks on financing the measures.

