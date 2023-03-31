Ambulance Dispatches in Japan Hit Record High over 7 M. in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan saw record ambulance dispatches in 2022 amid aging population and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Friday.

There were 7,229,838 dispatches, up 16.7 pct from the previous year, the agency cited the preliminary data. The annual figure topped 7 million for the first time since comparable data became available in 1963.

The number of people taken to hospital by ambulance last year grew 13.2 pct to 6,216,909, also a record high.

Ambulance demand was boosted by the spread of the novel coronavirus on top of the fast growing of elderly population, the agency observed.

Of those who used the emergency transport services, 4,189,220, or 67.4 pct, claimed to have "sudden illnesses," including possible coronavirus infections. "General injuries" and "traffic accidents" were the second and third biggest reasons to do so.

