Japan, China Set Up Defense Hotline

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Chinese governments said Friday that they have set up a hotline between their defense authorities to prevent unintended clashes.

The move is based on the bilateral maritime and aerial communication mechanism, designed to facilitate communication between the Asian neighbors in times of emergency.

The hotline, seen helping to avoid clashes in waters around the two countries, is expected to begin operations soon.

The confidential communications line will link the leadership of Japan's Self-Defense Forces at the Defense Ministry with top officials of the Chinese defense ministry.

"We will utilize it not only for responding when unforeseen circumstances occur but also for building trust between the two countries," the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]