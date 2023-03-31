Campaigning Kicks Off for Japan Local Assembly Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period began Friday for assembly elections in 41 prefectures and 17 major cities in Japan, which are part of unified local polls in April.

Key campaign issues include child-rearing support, measures to tackle soaring prices and steps to boost regional economies.

In the prefectural assembly elections, which will take place in all prefectures except Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tokyo and Okinawa, the number of seats up for grabs is down by 17 from the previous polls at 2,260.

A total of 3,139 people filed their candidacies in the prefectural assembly elections. Although the figure marked an increase from the previous unified elections four years ago, it was still the second lowest on record.

Of the total seats, 25 pct, or 565, will be uncontested, the second-highest share on record.

