Evacuation Order Lifted for Part of Fukushima Town

Tomioka, Fukushima Pref., April 1 (Jiji Press)--The nuclear evacuation order for a part of Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, was lifted Saturday, enabling people to live near cherry trees that are the pride of residents.

The order, which had been in place since the 2011 triple reactor meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, was lifted in the roughly 3.9-square-kilometer area designated as a reconstruction base, covering mainly the Yonomori district.

The move expanded the habitable area of Tomioka to about 93 pct of its total area, up from about 88 pct following the lifting of some evacuation orders in 2017.

The Yonomori district is famous for its 2.2-kilometer-long road lined with cherry trees, which attracts many tourists in the spring for cherry blossom viewing.

A cherry blossom festival held in April last year, following the easing of entry restrictions that January, gathered some 20,000 visitors. With the lifting of the evacuation order, town officials expect even more tourists to visit the area.

