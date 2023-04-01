ANA Holds Group Ceremony for Rookies after 3 Years of Hiatus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> held a ceremony in Tokyo on Saturday to welcome new recruits for the group after three years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Convenience store chain Lawson Inc. <2651> carried out an entrance ceremony also in the Japanese capital featuring a speech by an avatar.

Many Japanese companies will hold a ceremony for new employees on Monday as the April 1 start of the fiscal year is Saturday.

ANA's ceremony was attended by 91 new recruits for All Nippon Airways, with 975 new workers for other group firms across the country joining it online.

"At a time when a silver lining (after the pandemic) has come into sight, I feel reassured to see you join us to serve as a driving force to accelerate the ANA group's growth," President and CEO Koji Shibata told the ceremony.

