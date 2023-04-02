Japan Deepening Overseas Cooperation over Cybercrimes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan has been deepening cooperation with foreign authorities to crack down on cybercrimes since the country's National Police Agency deployed personnel to focus on the effort a year ago.

The NPA established the Cyber Affairs Bureau and the National Cyber Unit on April 1 last year.

The Cyber Affairs Bureau, which was created through the integration of cyber-related departments in several bureaus, is tasked with analyzing cyberattack methods.

The National Cyber Unit is responsible for investigating serious cybercrimes, including those that damage national institutions and critical infrastructure such as power plants, as well as attacks from overseas.

Japanese participation in international joint investigations has advanced since the reform, people familiar with the matter said.

