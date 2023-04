Japan Reports 7,426 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 7,426 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a decrease of about 870 from a week before.

The number of severe cases fell by four from Friday to 63, while 16 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 991 new cases were confirmed, an increase of 128 from a week earlier. No new death was reported. The number of severe cases dropped by one from Friday to four.

