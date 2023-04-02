Hayashi Says Japan-China Relations at Important Phase

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Sunday that relations between his country and China are at an important phase as they face a host of challenges and serious issues.

Hayashi made the comments during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing.

Qin said China will work to help the two countries remove obstacles to their relations and overcome difficulties.

Hayashi became the first Japanese foreign minister to visit China in over three years.

