Hayashi Demands Release of Japanese Man Detained in China

Beijing, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged China Sunday to release a Japanese man detained by Chinese authorities last month at an early date and allow Japanese consular officials to meet with him.

Hayashi made the request during a meeting in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who said China will handle the matter in accordance with law.

The Japanese minister expressed serious concern about repeated intrusions by Chinese coast guard ships into Japanese waters around the Senkaku islands in the East China Sea.

At the beginning of the first face-to-face meeting between the two ministers, Hayashi said relations between Japan and China are at an important phase as they face a host of challenges and serious issues.

Qin said China will work to help the two countries remove obstacles to their relations and overcome difficulties.

