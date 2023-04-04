INTERVIEW: New Bank Assn Head Wants Well-Balanced BOJ Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Bankers Association head Masahiko Kato has expressed hope that the Bank of Japan will implement a well-balanced monetary policy under its next governor.

"I hope (the BOJ) will adopt measures that strike a good balance between effects and side effects" under Kazuo Ueda, set to become BOJ governor Sunday, said Kato, who took office as the association's chairman Saturday.

The new BOJ leadership team of Ueda and two new deputy governors, Shinichi Uchida and Ryozo Himino, who took up their posts March 20, is "a strong organization of people well versed in financial policies and practices," Kato said in a recent interview.

Kato, who doubles as president of Mizuho Bank, also urged the central bank to communicate with the financial markets and the people.

Summing up the BOJ's massive monetary easing policy that has been in place for 10 years under current Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term will end on Saturday, Kato said that the policy has "firmly underpinned the economy" by helping correct the yen's excessive rise.

