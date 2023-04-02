Japan Confirms 6,258 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 6,258 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, an increase of 150 from a week before.

The number of severe cases across the country dropped by 11 from Saturday to 52, while 11 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 789 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 122 from a week earlier. One new death was reported. There were four severe cases, unchanged from Saturday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]