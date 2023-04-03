Japanese Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto Dies at 71

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Ryuichi Sakamoto, an Academy Award-winning Japanese musician who composed music for many movies and was known as the keyboardist in the legendary electronic music band Yellow Magic Orchestra, died on Tuesday. He was 71.

Sakamoto contracted oropharynx cancer in 2014, and said in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with rectal cancer.

While fighting the diseases, he continued with musical activities. On Jan. 17 this year, he released "12," his first original album in six years.

He also wrote music for Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda's latest film "Monster," set for release in June.

Sakamoto studied composing at Tokyo University of the Arts. In 1978, he released his first solo album "Thousand Knives."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]