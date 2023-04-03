Japan's New Agency for Children Begins Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's newly created Children and Families Agency fully began its operations Monday, aiming to eliminate the vertically segmented administration of child-related policies previously handled by multiple government agencies.

The new agency, created as an affiliate of the Cabinet Office on Saturday, is designed to serve as a control tower for a wide range of policies, including measures to tackle the country's declining birthrate, support child-rearing households and prevent child bullying and abuse.

"We'll draw up policies while valuing everyone's voices," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an inaugural ceremony.

Later, Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of child-related policies, and schoolchildren together painted with ink brushes letters to be put on the agency's signboard.

The agency takes on related duties previously handled by the welfare ministry's Child and Family Policy Bureau and the Cabinet Office's headquarters for children and child-rearing aid policies.

