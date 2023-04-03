PM Kishida Demands Swift Release of Japanese National

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday demanded that China swiftly release a Japanese national detained by local authorities.

"We again strongly urge the Chinese side to swiftly release (the national) and allow visits by a Japanese consul," Kishida told the Audit Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

Chinese authorities detained a Japanese man who is an employee of drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. <4503> in Beijing last month.

Regarding the intrusion by Chinese official ships into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands for over 80 hours to Sunday night, Kishida said that it was "a violation of international law and truly regrettable, and cannot be accepted."

"We will put our best efforts into vigilance and surveillance activities and take action calmly and firmly," Kishida said in response to a question from Masamune Wada of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

