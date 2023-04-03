Japan Imperial Household Agency Launches Public Relations Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Imperial Household Agency launched this month a public relations office with the aim of releasing accurate information about the Imperial Family in a timely manner, in response to the spread of misinformation, including on the internet.

The use of social media is being considered as part of the efforts. "The Imperial Household Agency has been sending out too little information," a senior agency official said. "We need to expand our public relations regime in order to protect members of the Imperial Family."

Previously, the press office at the agency's general affairs division had handled both public and media relations. The office had 15 members in the fiscal year through last month, of which five were responsible for operating the agency's website, its main method of sending out information.

The new public relations office, also under the general affairs division, comprises 10 members, including its chief, Maiko Fujiwara, who is from the National Police Agency. The office specializes in spreading information and operates the website while being tasked with conducting large-scale renewals of the site. It will also consider launching accounts on Twitter and Instagram, which are utilized by many foreign royal families.

The move comes after incorrect information regarding the 2021 marriage of Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and now commoner Mako Komuro, was spread online and by magazines.

