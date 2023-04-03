Some Japan Firms Hold Welcome Events in Pre-COVID Settings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Some companies in Japan held welcome ceremonies for new recruits in settings before the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, the first weekday of the new business year for many companies.

Among many companies that held such events Monday, trading house Itochu Corp. <8001> had an in-person welcome ceremony without requiring mask-wearing for the first time in four years.

Since the novel coronavirus began to spread in Japan in early 2020, many companies had held welcome ceremonies online.

Companies are returning to normal after the government revised the mask guidance last month, leaving individuals to decide whether to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

At Itochu, almost all executives and 135 new employees who attended did not wear face masks. Parents and grandparents of new recruits watched the event online.

