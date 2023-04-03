"My Neighbor Totoro" Wins Six Olivier Awards

Newsfrom Japan

London, April 2 (Jiji Press)--A stage adaptation of Japanese animation powerhouse Studio Ghibli Inc.'s "My Neighbor Totoro" won six prizes at the 2023 Laurence Olivier Awards, Britain's most prestigious theater honors, on Sunday, including Best Director and Best Set Design.

For the version, Japanese stage costume designer Kimie Nakano was awarded Best Costume Design. "Thank you, Totoro," Nakano said in a speech.

The production is the first stage version of the 1988 animated film directed by Japanese anime giant Hayao Miyazaki.

Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, who composed music for the film version, served as executive producer for the stage adaptation, jointly made by Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company and Nippon Television Network Corp.

The production was performed at London's Barbican Theatre between October last year and January this year. It will be staged again at the theater for five months from November this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]