NTT's Network Services Temporarily Disrupted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--A network disruption occurred in some service areas covered by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. on Monday morning, temporarily making their Flet's Hikari fiber-optic internet connection service and Hikari Denwa phone service unavailable.

The disruption, caused by communication equipment failure, started around 7:10 a.m. (10:10 p.m. Sunday GMT), and was fixed at 8:49 a.m. in the NTT West service areas and at 10:08 a.m. in the NTT East service areas.

The network failure affected users in Hokkaido, Tokyo and 14 other prefectures--Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Niigata, Osaka, Shiga, Gifu, Toyama, Ishikawa, Fukui, Tottori, Shimane, Tokushima and Ehime. During the disruption, Hikari Denwa subscribers could not make phone calls, including emergency calls.

In the NTT East service areas, the failure affected up to some 359,000 Flet's Hikari subscribers and up to around 186,000 Hikari Denwa subscribers.

The two regional units of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> issued statements saying that they deeply apologize for causing much trouble to their customers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]