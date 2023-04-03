Japan, U.S., S. Korea Hold Anti-Submarine Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea have started a drill assuming combat against submarines in open waters off South Korea, the South Korean military said Monday.

The anti-submarine drill, being held off Jeju Island in southern South Korea until Tuesday, is the first by the three countries since September 2022. The three nations will also conduct a search and rescue drill.

The joint drill is apparently aimed at demonstrating the three countries' response capabilities against North Korea, which is accelerating its nuclear, missile and submarine development.

The drill, in which U.S. and South Korean unmanned submersibles are used as targets, will help the three countries improve their ability to detect, track, share information about and destroy underwater North Korean threats, a South Korean defense ministry official said.

The USS Nimitz, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier of the United States, the destroyer Umigiri of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and South Korea's Aegis ship Yulgok Yi I are among the vessels taking part in the drill, which is led by Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander of the U.S. Carrier Strike Group 11.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]