Japan Weekly COVID-19 Cases Fall to 47,000

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Japan in the past week fell by some 500 from the preceding week to 47,050.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including foreign cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 33,488,203 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, the weekly figure was the largest in Tokyo at 5,948, followed by Kanagawa at 2,863, Osaka at 2,730, Hokkaido at 2,710 and Aichi at 2,301.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose by 200 from the previous week to 73,986.

