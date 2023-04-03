Kansai Electric, Others Suspended from Govt Contracts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Monday that it will suspend Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> and eight other companies from contracts and subsidies from the ministry for up to 12 months, following a series of scandals involving them.

The move came after the Japan Fair Trade Commission found that Kansai Electric, Chugoku Electric Power Co. <9504>, Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502>, Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co., Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508> and Kyuden Mirai Energy Corp. had formed price cartels.

Over the unauthorized viewing of customer information of rival firms, meanwhile, the ministry's Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission recommended on Friday that the industry minister issue a business improvement order to five companies including Kansai Electric, Kyushu Electric and Chugoku Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Co.

The suspension does not cover measures the government introduced in January to help reduce electricity and gas bills for households and businesses.

