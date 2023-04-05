INTERVIEW: Ex-IMF Economist Warns BOJ over Stability Risks

Newsfrom Japan

By Brigid Riley

Washington, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Maurice Obstfeld, former International Monetary Fund chief economist, warned the Bank of Japan to be vigilant for financial stability risks resembling those linked to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

His warning comes as speculation mounts that Japan’s central bank will begin adjusting its exceptionally accommodative monetary policy under Kazuo Ueda, set to take office as BOJ governor April 9.

In a recent interview with Jiji Press, Obstfeld highlighted “the challenge of moving to appropriately positive interest rates” as prices rise in Japan, after the BOJ has struggled for years to achieve its 2 pct inflation target despite its ultraloose monetary policy.

“The (Japanese) economy has long been supported by a yield curve control policy,” he said. “It could be that as interest rates go up, even in the Japanese market, there would be some financial stability challenges that arise.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]