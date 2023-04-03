BOJ Buys Record 135 T. Yen in JGBs in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan bought a record 135,989 billion yen in Japanese government bonds in fiscal 2022, exceeding the previous high of 115,800.1 billion yen marked in fiscal 2016, the BOJ said Monday.

To counter growing upward pressure on JGB yields, the BOJ actively bought 10-year and other JGBs in the year that ended Friday.

The central bank's JGB buying in fiscal 2022 expanded about 63 trillion yen from fiscal 2021 and about 1.5-fold from the 88,025.6 billion yen in fiscal 2013, when outgoing BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda took office and embarked on a massive monetary easing policy.

As part of the easing policy, the BOJ guides the benchmark 10-year JGB yield around zero pct. But the JGB market has been facing growing selling pressure amid speculation that the BOJ could revise the easing policy as U.S. and European central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation.

Last December, the BOJ decided to raise its upper limit on the key JGB yield from 0.25 pct to 0.5 pct. However, the move failed to stem speculative JGB selling.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]