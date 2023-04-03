Kishida Calls for Punishing Russia for War Crimes in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called for holding Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine since Moscow began invading the European country in February last year.

"Russia's aggression is a serious violation of international law," Kishida said in a video message released by the Japanese Foreign Ministry. "Russia must be held accountable. There must be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities."

The video message was sent to an international conference hosted by the Ukrainian government Friday to mark the first anniversary of the liberation from Russian occupation of Bucha, where many civilians were killed.

During his recent trip to Ukraine, Kishida visited the town near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

"I stopped by Bucha and witnessed the scourge of Russia's aggression with my own eyes," Kishida said, stressing that he was "truly outraged by the gravity of the inexcusable violence by Russia."

