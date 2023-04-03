Japan Reports 3,110 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--A total of 3,110 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Japan on Monday, up by about 340 from a week before.

The number of serious cases across the country fell by two from the previous day to 50, while 16 new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients.

By prefecture, the number of new infection cases stood at 420 in Tokyo, 274 in Kanagawa, 159 in Osaka, 150 in Hokkaido and 122 in Saitama.

In Tokyo, the daily case count rose by 65 from a week earlier. No death from COVID-19 was reported on Monday. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's own criteria fell by one from the previous day to three.

