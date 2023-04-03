ANA Cancels Over 50 Flights after System Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--A system glitch hit All Nippon Airways on Monday, temporarily disrupting booking and check-in services for all of its domestic flights.

Due to the problem, which occurred at around 2:10 p.m. (5:10 a.m. GMT), ANA canceled 55 flights by 6:45 p.m., including those to and from Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

“There may be more delays and cancellations,” an official of the ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> unit said.

The affected services were resumed with an alternative system around 3:10 p.m., while the cause of the glitch has not been identified.

