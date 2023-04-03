Scandal-Hit Ex-Bureaucrat Resigns as Company Deputy Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--A scandal-hit former official of Japan's transport ministry stepped down as executive vice president of Airport Facilities Co. <8864> on Monday, the airport infrastructure management company announced.

Katsuhiro Yamaguchi offered to resign, citing personal reasons, according to the company.

Yamaguchi is believed to have resigned over a scandal in which he allegedly demanded the post of executive vice president at a company meeting in May 2021, when he was a company director, while saying that this was the transport ministry's wish.

Company officials said that Yamaguchi has expressed his apology for causing trouble to the company and its workers over the matter, while explaining that he did not mean to behave coercively.

Yamaguchi, former head of the transport ministry's East Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, was appointed director of Airport Facilities in 2020 and executive vice president in June 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]