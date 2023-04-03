Japan to Ease Border Controls for Visitors from China Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan will not require from Wednesday visitors from mainland China to submit a negative result of a COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours of departure, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

Currently, passengers on direct flights from mainland China are required to submit such a result to enter Japan.

Japan will continue COVID-19 sample testing on such passengers, but their entrance will be allowed in principle if they present certificates for three vaccinations or negative test results.

Matsuno told a news conference that border controls for arrivals from China will be eased based on the infection situation in Japan and abroad, knowledge obtained through tentative measures, and the border controls of other Group of Seven countries.

The top government spokesman also announced a plan to end pandemic-linked border control measures on May 8, when the government will lower the classification of COVID-19 to the same level as seasonal flu under the infectious disease law.

