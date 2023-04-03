Japan FY 2022 New Auto Sales Log 1st Rise in 4 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--New automobile sales in Japan in fiscal 2022, which ended Friday, rose 4.0 pct from the previous year to 4,385,649 units, up for the first time in four years, industry data showed Monday.

The rebound came after supply chain disruptions caused by the spread of COVID-19 started to ease.

The fiscal 2022 figure was still down 13 pct from the 5,038,727 units logged in fiscal 2019, as global semiconductor shortages have yet to be fully resolved.

Of the total in fiscal 2022, minivehicles accounted for 1,692,689 units, up 8.9 pct, and larger vehicles accounted for 2,692,960 units, up 1.2 pct, according to the data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Sales of larger vehicles stood at the second-lowest level in the past two decades, after the fiscal 2021 level of 2,660,855 units.

