Mizuho Lifts Sustainable Finance Goal to 100 T. Yen

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411> said Monday that it has raised its "sustainable finance" goal for investments and loans aimed at helping resolve climate change and other social challenges to 100 trillion yen in fiscal 2019-2030 from 25 trillion yen.

Reflecting growing demand for funds, the Mizuho group expects such investments and loans to reach about 20 trillion yen in fiscal 2022.

The group aims to support the transition to a carbon-free society by further promoting sustainable financing for electricity, steel, resources and other heavy industries.

Among other major Japanese financial groups, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. <8306> has set a sustainable finance target of 35 trillion yen in fiscal 2019-2030, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. <8316> aims for 30 trillion yen in fiscal 2020-2029.

