4 Major Japanese Dept. Stores Post Sales Growth in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese department store operators reported sales growth for March, as the removal of COVID-19-related restrictions on people's movements led to brisk sales of spring clothing, luxury-brand items and jewelry goods.

On a same-store basis, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., a unit of J. Front Retailing Co. <3086>, posted an 18.0 pct rise in March sales from a year before and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099> reported a 16.5 pct gain, according to the companies' preliminary reports released Monday. Takashimaya Co.'s <8233> sales rose 10.5 pct and Sogo & Seibu Co., a unit of Seven & i Holdings Co. <3382>, saw its sales grow 9.7 pct.

Isetan Mitsukoshi's sales were up 1.6 pct from March 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

Sales of duty-free goods, a measure of purchases by foreign visitors to Japan, were up about sixfold year on year at Isetan Mitsukoshi and marked a 5.4-fold increase at Daimaru Matsuzakaya.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]