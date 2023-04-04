Human Rights Due Diligence Sought in Japan Govt Procurement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided to ask companies bidding to participate in public works projects or government procurement contracts to perform human rights due diligence to check whether forced labor and other human rights violations are occurring in their supply chains.

The request for bidders and contractors will be stipulated in bidding instructions and procurement contracts by each government ministry or agency.

"Efforts to respect human rights will be promoted in both the public and private sectors," Gen Nakatani, special adviser to the prime minister on international human rights issues, said at a meeting of relevant ministries and agencies on business and human rights Monday.

In September last year, the government compiled guidelines on human rights due diligence to be conducted by companies in line with the tightening of related regulations in the United States and Europe with the aim of eliminating human rights violations from supply chains.

