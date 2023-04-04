Japan to Target 15 T. Yen in Domestic Chip-Related Sales in 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry plans to set a target of tripling the total sales of semiconductor-related companies in the country from 2020 to over 15 trillion yen in 2030, it was learned Monday.

The ministry aims to strengthen the domestic supply system for semiconductors, which are becoming increasingly important in terms of economic security against a backdrop of rivalry between the United States and China.

The sales target was included in a draft growth strategy for the semiconductor and digital industries that the ministry presented to a related expert panel on the day.

The existing growth strategy, compiled in June 2021, is slated to be updated by around June this year.

In the draft, the ministry said that an additional 10 trillion yen in public and private investment is needed in the semiconductor industry over the next 10 years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]