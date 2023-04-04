Nuclear Abolition Meeting Kicks Off in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The second meeting of the Japan-led International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons, or IGEP, started in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

In a video message to the group, chaired by Prefectural University of Kumamoto Chancellor Takashi Shiraishi, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that "the situation surrounding nuclear disarmament is becoming even more severe, but that is why we must not stop progress."

The remark was an apparent reference to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By looking at the discussions of the IGEP meeting and other arguments, "Japan hopes to send a strong message for achieving a world without nuclear weapons" at the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in Hiroshima, western Japan, next month, Hayashi said.

Meanwhile, Shiraishi said that he is "concerned about the impact of the worsening situation on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) regime."

