Japan to Raise Income Cap for Higher Education Aid

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry said Tuesday that it will raise the income cap for a public financial aid scheme to help pay for higher education.

The move, slated to begin in fiscal 2024, is aimed at expanding support for middle-income households with multiple children.

The eligibility cap will be raised to an annual household income of 6 million yen from the current 3.8 million yen.

The aid scheme is a combination of tuition reduction and scholarships. The number of eligible students is expected to increase by about 200,000.

The ministry considered revising the income cap in response to a proposal from the government's Council for the Creation of Future Education, chaired by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

