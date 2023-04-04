Japan to Raise Income Cap for Higher Education Aid
Newsfrom JapanSociety Culture
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry said Tuesday that it will raise the income cap for a public financial aid scheme to help pay for higher education.
The move, slated to begin in fiscal 2024, is aimed at expanding support for middle-income households with multiple children.
The eligibility cap will be raised to an annual household income of 6 million yen from the current 3.8 million yen.
The aid scheme is a combination of tuition reduction and scholarships. The number of eligible students is expected to increase by about 200,000.
The ministry considered revising the income cap in response to a proposal from the government's Council for the Creation of Future Education, chaired by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]