Japan Space Biz to Be Listed on TSE Growth Section April 12

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo-based startup business ispace Inc. <9348>, offering lunar development services, will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Growth section April 12.

The company plans to use around 5.9 billion yen to be raised through the initial public offering to manufacture and launch moon landers.

Set up in September 2010 to offer lunar transportation, exploration and other services, ispace had procured nearly 27 billion yen as of July 2022 including an investment from government-backed fund INCJ Ltd.

In December last year, the company launched its first lunar lander, which carries devices including a lunar rover developed by the United Arab Emirates.

In the ongoing mission, ispace will not only conduct technical verification of the lander but also assess and improve its business model centering around providing moon surface data, such as those on the environment and resources, as well as images.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]