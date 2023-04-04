Ex-Top Bureaucrat Admits to Personnel Meddling at Company

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese vice transport minister Masaru Honda has admitted to pressuring Airport Facilities Co. <8864> to promote a former ministry official to president, the ministry said Tuesday.

Honda, 69, currently chairman of subway operator Tokyo Metro Co., has been found to have pressed Airport Facilities, 63, to promote then Executive Vice President Katsuhiro Yamaguchi, the former ministry official, to president of the airport infrastructure management company.

On Tuesday, the ministry released the results of its hearing from Honda conducted the day before. At the hearing, Honda admitted to intervening in the leadership selection and apologized.

Honda introduced himself as a representative of former transport ministry officials when he met with Airport Facilities President Toshiaki Norita, 65, last December to demand Yamaguchi's promotion to president.

The company's presidency had traditionally been held by a former transport ministry official until Norita, who is from Japan Airlines <9201>, became president in 2021.

