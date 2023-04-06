"Onigiri" Rice Balls Catching On among Russians

Newsfrom Japan

St. Petersburg, April 6 (Jiji Press)--"Onigiri" rice balls are gradually gaining popularity in Russia despite opportunities to interact with Japan decreasing in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started in February last year.

The triangular rice balls are captivating Russians, including youths who have been introduced to one of the cornerstones of Japanese cuisine through anime or overseas travel.

Some restaurants are going so far as to offer onigiri containing, as a filling, "umeboshi" very sour pickled plums, which, while well loved by Japanese people, are perhaps not the first choice for those outside the Asian nation.

In St. Petersburg, the second-largest city in Russia, 30-year-old Sebastian Danilov has been running a restaurant serving "takoyaki" octopus dumplings, another popular food in Japan, for eight years. The shop now has onigiri on its menu as well.

Five flavors are available for Danilov's onigiri, many of which use cream cheese to suit the tastebuds of Russian customers. But one of the five involves only umeboshi as he wants to offer an authentic taste of Japan, Danilov says.

