Record 6,447 Serve as "Local Vitalization Cooperators" in FY 2022

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--A record 6,447 people have moved from urban to nonurban areas in Japan to engage in activities as "local vitalization cooperators" in fiscal 2022, which ended Friday, the internal affairs ministry said Tuesday.

The figure was up by 432 from the preceding year. The number of municipalities that accepted such people under a central government-led local vitalization project also hit a record high of 1,116, up 31.

The Japanese government aims to increase the number of local vitalization cooperators to 10,000 by fiscal 2026.

"We'll promote the local vitalization cooperator project further as our mission is to shore up regional areas," internal affairs minister Takeaki Matsumoto told a press conference.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, accepted the largest number of local vitalization cooperators in fiscal 2022, at 943, followed by Nagano, central Japan, at 421, and Fukushima, northeastern Japan, at 281.

