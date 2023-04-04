Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Grow by 1,300 to 9,701

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily count of new COVID-19 cases grew by about 1,300 from a week earlier to 9,701 on Tuesday.

The country's COVID-19 death toll climbed by 24 on the day. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by four from the previous day to 54.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 1,357 new cases, up by 356 from a week before.

There was one new death among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital and three patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria, unchanged from the previous day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]