Aeon to Launch New Online Supermarket with AI

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. has said it will launch a new online supermarket this summer that uses artificial intelligence to present customers with a list of recommended items based on their purchase records.

The more shoppers use the AI service, the more accurate the list of recommended items will become, according to the company.

"We'll change the shopping (behavior) of all people who are busy working or raising children," Aeon President Akio Yoshida told a news conference.

The Green Beans online supermarket will sell up to 50,000 items, including fresh vegetables and other food products, as well as daily necessities.

Customers will be able to choose a one-hour delivery time slot between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the day after they place orders, and will receive an e-mail notification just before the delivery arrives.

