World's Deepest Fish Filmed in Trench off Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Researchers have filmed a fish swimming at a depth of 8,336 meters in the Ogasawara Trench off Japan, recognized by Guinness World Records as the deepest fish ever recorded.

An international research group including Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology and the University of Western Australia captured footage of the snailfish using unmanned monitoring equipment in the Pacific trench.

Hiroshi Kitazato, 74, former specially appointed professor of the Japanese university, received a certificate from Guinness World Records on Tuesday.

The footage, shot Aug. 15 last year, showed the white snailfish, which appeared to be about 20 centimeters long, slowly approaching mackerel bait placed at the tip of the monitoring equipment, following shrimps.

"It was said that fish were capable of living at depths of up to 8,200 to 8,400 meters, so the footage astonished me. I'm very happy it's been recognized as a world record," Kitazato said.

