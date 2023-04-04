Keidanren Chief Urges China to Release Astellas Employee

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Tuesday that he has told Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao that China should swiftly release a Japanese employee of drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. <4503> who is in detention in China.

Tokura revealed at a press conference on the day that he made the request at a meeting with the Chinese ambassador on Monday.

Chinese authorities have detained the Astellas employee on suspicion of espionage.

According to Tokura, he told Wu that the Japanese business community is strongly concerned about the detention. He stressed that Japanese business people have been making thorough efforts to abide by Chinese laws and rules.

Wu was quoted as saying that China will handle the matter in accordance with its laws.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]