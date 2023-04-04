Toshio Suzuki Returns as Studio Ghibli President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese animation firm Studio Ghibli Inc. said Tuesday that producer and representative director Toshio Suzuki, 74, has returned as its president.

Suzuki assumed the post of president again after Koji Hoshino, 66, stepped down as president and chairman at the end of March.

After graduating from university, Suzuki joined Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co. and later participated in the launch of Studio Ghibli in 1985.

Since 1989, Suzuki has produced almost all of Studio Ghibli’s theater movies including those directed by Hayao Miyazaki. He previously served as president from 2005 to 2008.

Hoshino currently remains a representative director, but will step down and leave the firm after a general meeting of shareholders in June.

