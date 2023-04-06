Japan Monetary Base Jumps 5-Fold over Decade under Kuroda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's monetary base has jumped fivefold over the 10 years since outgoing Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda launched an aggressive monetary easing policy featuring massive asset purchases, known as "Kuroda's bazooka."

Although Kuroda stuck to his policy throughout his term as BOJ governor, the BOJ was unable to realize its 2 pct inflation target in a stable way. His term will end on Saturday.

The monetary base, or the combined balance of currency in circulation and commercial financial institutions' current account deposits at the central bank, stood at 675,840.1 billion yen at the end of March this year.

The figure was nearly five times the 146,041 billion yen marked 10 years before, though it stood below the level at the end of March 2022 after the BOJ reduced financing support to businesses struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a monetary policy meeting in April 2013, soon after he took office as governor, Kuroda set a target of raising the monetary base by 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen per year to double its balance in two years.

